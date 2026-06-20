Vance flies to Switzerland for Iran nuclear deal and peace in Lebanon

US Vice President J.D. Vance departed Washington for the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock on Sunday night to meet with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Vance's departure was confirmed via social media by his aide Luke Schroeder, who noted the Vice President left from Andrews Air Force Base.

Before leaving, Vance held a press conference with reporters that his talks in Bürgenstock would focus on two main issues: finalizing a new US-Iran nuclear deal and securing a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon, while remaining open to other topics raised by the Iranian side.

"We'll have a couple of days of negotiations to try to properly begin this process. I could be there for a day or two",

Vance said.

According to Vance, the US takes Iran's demand for a halt to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon seriously, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is personally engaged on the issue. Vance stressed Washington's goal is to ensure security for Lebanon, Israel, and the broader Middle East.