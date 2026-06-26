Washington and Tehran continue technical consultations - Mike Waltz

US-Iran talks are continuing in a technical format, with discussions covering various aspects of Iran's nuclear program, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said.

"Discussions are ongoing, particularly at the technical level, regarding inspector access, reducing enrichment levels, and other aspects aimed at ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon",

Waltz said.

According to Waltz, President Donald Trump remains focused on a diplomatic resolution, but is prepared to use other means to pressure Tehran at any time