Erdoğan: Turkey to continue its dialogue with Russia

16 Nov. 13:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said he will discuss the export of Russian fertilizers and ammonia with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan said he would speak with Putin as soon as he returned to Türkiye. "Because the path to peace passes through dialogue," the Turkish leader told a press conference at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

He said the export of fertilizers and ammonia "is important." "The work is going on. We will discuss this with Putin," Erdoğan added.

The grain pact is due to expire on November 19 and Erdoğan said Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year.

"As soon as we return to Turkey, I will continue to develop my telephone diplomacy with Putin. I think the agreement will be preserved. Negotiations on the grain corridor are continuing. There are no problems in this field at the moment," Erdogan said.

"We seek to extend the agreement to one year," he said.