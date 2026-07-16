'3 plus 3' format in demand and important - Jeyhun Bayramov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's unwavering support for the "3+3" cooperation platform. He made this remark during a joint press conference following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

According to the minister, the situation in the South Caucasus had changed considerably since the platform started operating. He further added that so far, three meetings have been held in the "3+3" format in Moscow, Tehran and Istanbul.

He also recalled that Baku had proposed hosting the next meeting following the third meeting of the platform in 2024, emphasizing that this proposal remains valid.

“In 2024, following the third meeting, the Azerbaijani side proposed holding the next meeting in Azerbaijan. We believe that this format is in demand and important, but the participating countries must discuss the full range of issues of mutual interest to our nations,”Bayramov said.

Furthermore, recalling the meeting of the intergovernmental commission that took place in April, the diplomat noted that the next meeting is scheduled for the end of the year.