Vestnik Kavkaza

45 families return to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village

45 families return to Azerbaijan's Shukurbayli village
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Shukurbayli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, according to the report by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

According to the committee, at this stage, 45 families, comprising 196 people, have been resettled to Shukurbayli village.

Those returning to their homelands are families who had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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