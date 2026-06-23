84 beaches in Anapa opened for residents and tourists

Local authorities have prepared 84 beaches in Anapa for vacationers and residents. A total of 8 kilometers of coastline are now available for swimming.

Local authorities have prepared 84 beaches in Anapa for seaside recreation. According to the Krasnodar Krai Emergency Response Team, shoreline restoration work has been completed.

"84 beaches in Anapa are open to residents and tourists. All shoreline restoration work has been completed,”

– the Emergency Response Team informed.

Today, authorities reported the opening of a section of coastline from the Bimlyuk Sanatorium to the Ryabinushka Sanatorium. The beach stretches 3.5 km.

According to the Emergency Response Team, 8 kilometers of sandy and pebble beaches have been prepared for the current season at the resort.