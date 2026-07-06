AZAL launches direct Baku-Kars flights

Starting July 30 of this year, AZAL is expanding its international route network and launching regular direct passenger service between Baku and the Turkish city of Kars.

Azerbaijan's AZAL airline will begin operating regular passenger flights from Baku to the Turkish city of Kars starting July 30, the airline's press service informs.

Flights on the Baku-Kars-Baku route will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are already on sale.

The press service notes that the launch of this route will contribute to the further development of business, tourism, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Previously, the airline's route network in Türkiye included 8 cities. With the addition of Kars, Türkiye has become the most widely represented destination in the carrier's flight program, which also includes flights to Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Trabzon, and Adana.