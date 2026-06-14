Aeroflot to increase flights to Türkiye from Moscow and 6 Russian regions

Aeroflot will boost scheduled flights from Sheremetyevo Airport and six Russian cities to Turkish destinations ahead of the summer season, the airline announced.

From July 3 to September 27, Moscow-Bodrum flights will operate three times weekly (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays) on Airbus A321 aircraft. Additional Moscow-Dalaman flights will run from July 6 to September 10, three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays) on Boeing 737s.

Two daily Airbus A320 flights will be added to the existing Moscow-Antalya program from June 26 to October 11.

Additional Antalya flights will also launch from Chelyabinsk, Perm, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Samara, and Mineralnye Vody. In total, Aeroflot will offer over 105,100 additional seats across all routes.