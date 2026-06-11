Vestnik Kavkaza

Agricultural service centers to be created in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand

Agricultural service centers to be created in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Farmers and entrepreneurs in various settlements of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be able to receive necessary services at special agricultural service centers.

Several agricultural service centers will soon be created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. They will help improve access to agricultural services, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov announced during a meeting on the 2026-2030 State Program for the Development of the Agricultural Sector.

He explained that 6 locations have been chosen where people can receive services from government agencies in a single location. The minister noted that such centers will also be established in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand.

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