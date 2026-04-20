Ali Asadov arrives in Astana

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Asadov has arrived in Astana, where the RES2026 environmental summit will take place. Discussions on regional cooperation are planned.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is in Astana. He will participate in the RES2026 meeting dedicated to the environment. The event will take place on April 22-24.

The distinguished guest was met at Astana Airport by Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and other Kazakh government officials.

The RES2026 summit aims to develop regional cooperation and will also focus on environmental issues.