Ararat Mirzoyan, Kaja Kallas discuss situation in the Middle East

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the head of European diplomacy discussed the cooperation plan and the situation in the Middle East during a telephone conversation.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

During the conversation, the politicians examined in detail possible solutions to the crisis in the Middle East and exchanged views on the current situation.

The parties also discussed efforts to implement cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.