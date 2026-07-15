Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to hold joint command and staff exercises

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to hold joint command and staff exercises
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye will conduct joint computer-assisted command and staff exercises called Eternity-2026, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry announced.

The event is tentatively scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in November.

A preparatory planning session was held in Baku to coordinate organisational issues.

Personnel from the three countries' armed forces will be joined by employees of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects and Azerbaijan Railways.

According to the Defense Ministry, the exercises will focus on tactical security and defence scenarios for strategic facilities and communication lines located in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

During the conference, officials discussed the theme and objectives of the exercises, the composition of the joint staff, tactical scenarios, and other aspects of the upcoming drills.

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