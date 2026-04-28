Azerbaijan approves master plans for 68 cities

The master plans of 11 more cities in Azerbaijan will be approved, chairman of the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at an event held in Baku on the theme "Entrepreneurship Development is a Strong Economy".

According to him, as a result of the work carried out in the direction of territorial planning, new master plans of 68 out of 79 cities of the country have been approved. Work is ongoing to update the master plans of the remaining 11 cities, he added.