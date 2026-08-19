Russia is China’s most reliable supplier of energy sources, and Beijing is interested in the supplies, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council Andrey Denisov said.

"Look what is happening amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz: oil supplies from our country to China grew by 92% in the first seven months," Denisov said.

According to him, this fact speaks for itself: China is interested in reliable sources of energy.