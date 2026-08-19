Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan to expand visa-free countries for tourism

Azerbaijan to expand visa-free countries for tourism
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku intends to expand the list of countries eligible for visa‑free entry, according to the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The decision is part of the "State Program for Tourism Development for 2026‑2030", signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Over the next four years, the necessary domestic procedures will be implemented to introduce visa‑free travel, either unilaterally or reciprocally, for citizens of target countries holding ordinary passports.

Currently, 28 countries are on the target list; by the end of the programme, this number is expected to rise to 34.

The programme also envisages changes to the procedures for issuing multiple‑entry e‑visas for tourist purposes.

"It is planned to update the procedures and technical capabilities of the ASAN Visa system for issuing multiple‑entry electronic visas",

the document states.

The programme is set to be implemented in 2026‑2027.

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