Israel denies approving international force in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stresses that Israel has not yet approved the deployment of the nascent International Stabilization Force to Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump’s postwar plan for the Strip.

“Contrary to media reports, the political echelon has not approved the entry of the international force to the Gaza Strip. Israel has made it clear that there will not be any reconstruction in the Strip before Hamas is fully disarmed,” the statement reads.

The statement appears to refer to footage circulated by Hebrew media earlier this week showing foreign military officers touring the Rafah area alongside IDF personnel, which some outlets described as an initial deployment of ISF troops.