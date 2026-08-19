Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan set ambitious trade goals

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to boost mutual trade 3.2-fold compared with 2025 to $1 billion by 2030.

Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Rashad Mammadov, the new Azerbaijani ambassador to Tashkent, discussed broadening trade and economic relations, the Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry's press office said.

"The two discussed growth in bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Trade grew 14.6% to $307.3 million in 2025 and 30.8% year-on-year to $170.3 million in the first half of 2026," it said.

They paid particular attention to drafting bilateral documents to expand trade and investment cooperation, including a roadmap to implement agreements reached, and increasing mutual trade to $1 billion by 2030.

The organization of the fourth Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum, which will be held on August 22 in Tashkent and will serve as a platform for expanding direct contacts between the regions and businesses of the two countries, was also discussed.