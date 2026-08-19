Muscat calls for security in Strait of Hormuz

Long‑term security in the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved through lasting peace in the region, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al‑Busaidi said during a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

Al‑Busaidi stressed that peace is essential for freedom of navigation, the Omani newspaper Al-Bayan reported.

"The minister expressed confidence that long‑term security in the Strait of Hormuz requires permanent peace in the region and opposed further escalation or conflict",

the newspaper said.

The two ministers also discussed the Iranian‑American settlement and the role of mediators in the process.