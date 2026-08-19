Nearly 40 wagons of Russian wheat shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia was sent in transit through Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways reported.

On August 20, 39 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 2,725 tons were shipped from the Bilajari station to Boyuk-Kesik.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 44,000 metric tons of grain, about 9,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,136 metric tons of propane, 133 metric tons of aluminum, 1,114 metric tons of coal, and 67 metric tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has exported approximately 15,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.