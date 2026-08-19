Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia maintains constructive dialogue with Rosselkhoznadzor - Yerevan

Armenia maintains constructive dialogue with Rosselkhoznadzor - Yerevan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan continues constructive dialogue with Moscow on food safety issues, the Armenian Food Safety Inspectorate said in response to Rosselkhoznadzor's statement.

According to the Inspectorate, it is working with Russia to develop a joint action plan and schedule to ensure compliance with EAEU veterinary and phytosanitary standards.

"Considering that negotiations are still ongoing, and given the ongoing nature of the process, we consider the publication of preliminary or current details at this stage premature",

the Inspectorate said.

Rosselkhoznadzor had earlier said it was awaiting Yerevan's investigation results and proposals on compliance with EAEU requirements.

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