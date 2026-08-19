Russia is open to restoring diplomatic relations with Georgia, but this issue is not currently on the agenda, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, responsibility for the breakdown of political contacts lies with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, thus the initiative to restore ties must come from Tbilisi.

"Accordingly, the initiative to restore diplomatic relations must come from Georgia. We have repeatedly stated that we are open to this possibility, but this issue is not currently on the agenda",

Zakharova said.

She also noted that cooperation with Moscow brings tangible economic benefits to Tbilisi.