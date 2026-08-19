Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on possible restoration of ties with Georgia

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on possible restoration of ties with Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is open to restoring diplomatic relations with Georgia, but this issue is not currently on the agenda, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, responsibility for the breakdown of political contacts lies with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, thus the initiative to restore ties must come from Tbilisi.

"Accordingly, the initiative to restore diplomatic relations must come from Georgia. We have repeatedly stated that we are open to this possibility, but this issue is not currently on the agenda",

Zakharova said.

She also noted that cooperation with Moscow brings tangible economic benefits to Tbilisi.

430 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.