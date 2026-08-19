Macron invites Kobakhidze to First International Space Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to attend the First International Space Summit in Paris next month, the Georgian government announced.

"The summit will provide an opportunity to highlight the importance of dialogue and cooperation not only between states, but also between companies and multilateral actors. Our duty is to ensure the sustainability of space activities from today onward for the benefit of our common well-being and future generations: this summit will allow us to strengthen this commitment",

the invitation reads.

According to Macron, the summit aims to reaffirm the importance of space issues and support multilateral cooperation.

The summit will be held in Paris on September 9–10.