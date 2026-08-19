Vestnik Kavkaza

Tanker prices soar amid Strait of Hormuz crisis - media

Tanker prices soar amid Strait of Hormuz crisis - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Global demand for oil tankers and their prices have surged amid ongoing attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, with prices reaching their highest level since 2008, the Financial Times reported.

Prices for new and modern used very large crude carriers exceeded $130 million in the last quarter, driven by efforts to clear accumulated crude from the Persian Gulf, sources said.

Annual freight rates for supertankers have also risen sharply. Iraq, which lacks its own tanker fleet, is selling its oil at significant discounts to persuade buyers to take the risk of transporting it through the strait.

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