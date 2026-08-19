Qatari FM calls for halt to blackmail in Strait of Hormuz

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must go back to what it was before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with no party to the conflict “blackmailing” the other.

“The consequences of this war were grave, not only on the Gulf region but elsewhere in the world,” he told reporters at a news conference following high-level discussions in El Alamein, Egypt.