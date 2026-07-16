Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in Gazakh

More than 357 hectares of land in Azerbaijan's Gazakh region have been cleared of mines, according to Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

"Since April 2024, mine clearance operations have been carried out in the liberated territories of the Gazakh district to ensure the organization of border protection. Starting from 2025, in accordance with the plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, operations to clear residential areas of mines and other explosive remnants of war have been conducted",

Suleymanov said.

He noted that mine clearance in several populated areas of the Gazakh region is ongoing.

During ANAMA operations, 357.4 hectares were cleared, with sappers discovering and neutralising 1,154 anti-personnel mines, 146 anti-tank mines, and 62 other explosive devices.