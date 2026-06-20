Azerbaijan sends new shipments of fuel and grain to Armenia

Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of petroleum products to Armenia, Azerbaijan's media reported on June 21.

On Sunday, 17 railcars carrying 1,000 tons of diesel fuel were sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk-Kesik.

At the same time, Russia dispatched another consignment of goods via Azerbaijani territory to Armenia. Eighteen railcars carrying approximately 1,260 tons of wheat were dispatched from Bilajari to Boyuk-Kesik.

To date, Azerbaijan has supplied Armenia with more than 13,000 tons of diesel fuel and over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline. Russia has transited through Azerbaijan over 32,000 tons of grain, 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite.

In May, Armenia received 8 railcars of diesel (0.479 tons), and in April, 15 railcars (0.887 tons). The peak month so far was March, when 33 cars brought 1,984 tons of diesel and 135 tons of fertilizer