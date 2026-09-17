Azerbaijan to host Turkey and Uzbekistan military exercises

“Power of Unity - 2026” joint military exercise will be held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, according to the Ministry of Defence of the Azerbaijan.

The three-stage exercise will be hele in the Azerbaijan Army’s Gizilgaya training center in the Garabagh economic region, Garabaghlar training center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Boyuk Zira training area in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The key objective of the exercise involving personnel, combat equipment, navy and aviation assets, as well as UAVs, is to enhance the level of readiness for joint operations, improve troop coordination and standardize training procedures, as well as develop the combat capabilities of the units.

Military personnel and aviation assets of the Armed Forces of Türkiye have already arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the exercise.

In accordance with the relevant plan, necessary measures have been taken to accommodate the personnel and address other organizational issues.