Trump signs bill expanding anti-Russia sanctions 'from hell'

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a congressional bill designed to expand sanctions against Russia, the White House said in a statement released on Friday.

The U.S. leader signed the bill on September 18. The legislation "authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia, and extends existing sanctions on Iran." Thus, the bill has officially become law.

The U.S. Congress had previously approved the initiative, which mandates restrictions against Russia's top political and military leadership, state-owned companies, and secondary sanctions against Moscow's trading partners.

According to the text of the bill, the U.S. may impose 100% tariffs on nations that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Furthermore, the legislation includes measures to tighten sanctions against Iran.