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Trump determined to end Iran war soon - US

Trump determined to end Iran war soon - US
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump expects the war across the Middle East to end soon and is determined to bring it to a close, his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs Massad Boulos told Euronews.

Boulos declined to give a timeline, saying the moment would be Trump's to choose.

"The president believes that it's going to end soon, and he's determined to make it end. And he's working towards that. He's a person who delivers," Boulos said.

Pressed on when that would happen, Boulos said, "That will be for the president to determine."

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