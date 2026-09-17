Airport infrastructure in the country is being systemically upgraded, with 20 runways and 26 airport terminals put into service since 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video-linked presentation of new civil aviation facilities.

At least 75 Russian airports should be modernized by 2030: "This accounts for more than-one third of Russia’s entire airport network."

Airport infrastructure is being systemically upgraded in Russia: "Some 20 runways and 26 terminals have been put into operation since 2021 across the country."

New airport terminals were opened in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk, Magadan, Novosibirsk, Stavropol, Cheboksary, and a number of other cities.

Work in this area is underway through both state efforts and business initiatives: "Such a practice is only welcome. We will continue to provide all necessary assistance to investors."