Vestnik Kavkaza

Brent drops over 3,3 percent in trading

Brent drops over 3,3 percent in trading
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices fell on Thursday, with Brent losing more than 3.3% and WTI over 2.5%, returning to early‑September levels.

On London's ICE exchange, Brent futures for November delivery were trading at $102.89 per barrel at 14:13 Moscow time, down 2.78% from the previous close. By 15:09, the decline reached to 3.7%, with the price hitting $101.91 — below $102 for the first time since September 10. By 15:17, Brent eased to $102.33 (down 3.31%).

WTI futures for October delivery also fell, dropping 2.59% to $99.78 per barrel.

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