Ilham Aliyev: Karabagh victory lays foundation for new geopolitical reality

Six years ago, Azerbaijan's Karabagh victory laid the foundation for a new geopolitical reality in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 5th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

"This Victory paved the way for the realization of the Zangezur Corridor - a historical gateway connecting our countries economically, logistically, and strategically," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the participating countries the support provided in the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijani liberated territories. He stressed that these initiatives are met with deep appreciation and gratitude by the Azerbaijani people.

"Within the framework of its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan spares no effort to further strengthen unity and solidarity among our countries, realize the broad potential of our cooperation, and contribute to the sustainable development, peace, and security of our region as a whole," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Declaration adopted at last year's Gabala Summit serves as an important roadmap encompassing close cooperation and integration among member states in the political, economic, energy, humanitarian, military, and security spheres, he noted.