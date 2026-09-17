Nikol Pashinyan expresses gratitude to Ilham Aliyev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

The Armenian PM made the remarks at a ceremony where he received the Hessian Peace Prize.

He expresses gratitude to Ilham Aliyev, who is equally deserving of this award.

"I also want to express my gratitude to the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Despite the difficulties, human losses and suffering caused by the conflict, they have accepted and supported peace, realizing that they cannot change the past but can change the present and the future,” Pashinyan said.

The PM said that on August 8, 2025, peace was established between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a result of the Washington Peace Summit and the joint declaration adopted there by the two leaders, which was signed in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He recalled that in 2024, Armenia and Azerbaijan succeeded in signing and ratifying the first interstate document - the regulations governing the joint activities of the commissions on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries. This document establishes the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration as a fundamental principle for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between our two countries.

"This means that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognise each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the territories of the two Soviet republics. This principle is also enshrined in the agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which our foreign ministers initialled during the Washington Peace Summit," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM added that the initialling of this agreement and the adoption of the declaration marked a historic breakthrough in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.