Vestnik Kavkaza

Three-day State Duma elections begin in Russia

Three-day State Duma elections begin in Russia
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Elections for State Duma deputies (9th convocation), heads of eight Russian regions, and members of legislative and local government began on September 18 and will run through September 20, the Central Election Commission announced.

More than 2,200 election campaigns are taking place during this unified voting period, determining 20,707 parliamentary seats and elected offices.

The first polling stations opened in the Far East at 23:00 Moscow time. Voters may cast ballots on any of the three days between 08:00 and 20:00 local time.

CEC Chair Ella Pamfilova said the three‑day format provides an additional level of safety for all participants.

Voters abroad will also be able to cast ballots, with 333 polling stations operating across 152 countries.

490 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.