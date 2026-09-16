Vestnik Kavkaza

Hackers target Armenian CEC during parliamentary elections

Hackers target Armenian CEC during parliamentary elections
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's Central Election Commission systems were hit by a cyberattack on parliamentary election day, June 7, CEC Chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan said.

Hovakimyan described the assault as unprecedented, targeting data transmission systems and live video feeds from polling stations. CEC specialists and international partners worked to counter the attacks.

"Fortunately, the system for receiving data from polling stations and the overall vote‑counting process did not stop functioning for even a minute",

Hovakimyan said.

Let us remind you that the elections for Armenia's National Assembly (parliament) took place on June 7 of this year. Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party won the election.

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