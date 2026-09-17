Beijing opposes Washington's anti-Russian sanctions

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has criticised a "sanctions from hell" bill against Russia, saying Beijing opposes unilateral measures not authorised by the UN Security Council.

"China opposes the extraterritorial application of national laws and unilateral sanctions that are not based on international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council",

Embassy spokesperson Liu Chang said.

According to the embassy, China continues trade ties based on equality and mutual benefit, stressing that such cooperation is not directed against third parties