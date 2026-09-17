Vestnik Kavkaza

Beijing opposes Washington's anti-Russian sanctions

Beijing opposes Washington's anti-Russian sanctions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has criticised a "sanctions from hell" bill against Russia, saying Beijing opposes unilateral measures not authorised by the UN Security Council.

"China opposes the extraterritorial application of national laws and unilateral sanctions that are not based on international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council",

Embassy spokesperson Liu Chang said.

According to the embassy, China continues trade ties based on equality and mutual benefit, stressing that such cooperation is not directed against third parties

425 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.