Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin comments on new US sanctions against Russia

Kremlin comments on new US sanctions against Russia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the approval by the U.S. House of Representatives of a bill imposing restrictions on Russian oil and gas exports and their possible impact on the Ukrainian settlement.

He stressed that the Kremlin is monitoring how the situation around the bill passed by the House of Representatives on U.S. "sanctions from hell" on Russian oil and gas exports last night will unfold:

"Naturally, we are watching the passage of this document. Of course, additional U.S. sanctions will certainly hinder efforts to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Russia considers the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of this bill "an unfriendly action."

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