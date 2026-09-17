US official who rejected Iran deal in April revealed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was behind the April decision to reject a deal with Iran, NBC News reported, citing sources.

Talks were held in Pakistan in April with Vice President J.D. Vance participating. During a break, he and other negotiators called Rubio for instructions, believing Tehran intended to alter the terms. Rubio told them the Iranian proposal was unacceptable.

Although Rubio does not directly participate in talks with Tehran, he is actively involved behind the scenes, NBC News noted.