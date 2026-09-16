Iranian Foreign Ministry summons German Ambassador

German Ambassador to Iran Axel Dittmann Wilhelm was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, where Tehran lodged a formal protest over statements by German officials and what it called interference in its internal affairs.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry criticised remarks by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and voiced strong objection to Berlin's approach to the regional situation.

Tehran also noted Germany's continued military support for Israel, saying it makes Berlin complicit in aggression against Palestine. Dittmann said he would convey the protest to his government.