Azerbaijani FM updated information on death toll and injuries following Sea of Azov drone attack

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry published updated information on the death toll and injuries following the naval drone attack on vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov. According to the updated information, four Azerbaijani citizens were killed.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry updated the information on death toll and injuries following the naval drone attack on the Natra and Zircon vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov.

According to the updated information, four Azerbaijani citizens were killed, not five as previously reported. The fifth victim was identified as a Russian citizen. Four Azerbaijani citizens were injured.

"Measures are currently being taken to repatriate the bodies of Azerbaijani citizens – Rajab Ahadov, born in 1976, and Muhammad Aliyev, born in 1997,” – the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Two wounded Azerbaijani citizens were discharged from the hospital in Yeysk. The condition of the other two injured is stable.