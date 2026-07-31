Dredging work begins at Anaklia Port

Construction of Georgia's Anaklia deepwater port has entered a new phase with the start of dredging, the Ministry of Economy announced.

The dredging vessel Tristao Da Cunha arrived in the port waters, and after the necessary preparatory procedures, actual dredging and approach channel construction will begin.

The ministry said the work will create a water depth of 17.5 metres. A 1,380‑metre breakwater is planned for the next phase.

The dredging stage is scheduled for completion by May next year, with the ministry stressing that work is proceeding strictly on schedule.