Azerbaijani President congratulates Macron on Bastille Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the National Day of the French Republic - the Bastille Day.

"The productive discussions we held during our recent telephone conversations and our meeting in Copenhagen last year on issues related to the Azerbaijan-France agenda, as well as the current state and future prospects of our bilateral relations, give us reason to say that a new era has begun in the history of our interstate relations," Ilham Aliyev said.