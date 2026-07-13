Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President congratulates Macron on Bastille Day

Azerbaijani President congratulates Macron on Bastille Day
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the National Day of the French Republic - the Bastille Day.

"The productive discussions we held during our recent telephone conversations and our meeting in Copenhagen last year on issues related to the Azerbaijan-France agenda, as well as the current state and future prospects of our bilateral relations, give us reason to say that a new era has begun in the history of our interstate relations," Ilham Aliyev said.

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