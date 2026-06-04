Azerbaijan's Great Caucasus Biosphere Reserve included in UNESCOs World Network

The 38th session of UNESCO's International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme is being held in the city of Hernandarias, Republic of Paraguay, Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO said.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as representatives of the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

During today's meeting of the session, the nomination dossier of Azerbaijan’s “Great Caucasus Biosphere Reserve” has been officially included in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves. This territory has become the first site from Azerbaijan to be included in the network.

UNESCO currently has 784 biosphere reserves in 142 countries around the world.