Bank of Georgia reserves hit 7 bln mark

The Bank of Georgia’s reserves reached $7 bln for the first time in history. The most of these reserves are held in foreign currency.

The Bank of Georgia's international reserves reached their highest level by late May. The country now holds $7 bln in savings.

The most significant increase occurred in May, when $531 mln were deposited. Since the beginning of the year, the reserves have increased by over $842 mln.

The previous record was reached in February of this year, when the Georgian financial regulator's reserves reached $6.66 bln.