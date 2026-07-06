Census in Azerbaijan scheduled for fall 2029

Azerbaijan will conduct a general population census on October 1-31, 2029. This will be the first census since the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to conduct the next census on October 1-31, 2029. The census will be carried on the entire territory of the republic for the first time since the restoration of state sovereignty.

The census will provide detailed data on residents and assess the socio-demographic situation in the country. According to the decree, the data will be recorded as of October 1, 2029.

The preparation and implementation of the procedure, data processing, and publication of the final results have been entrusted to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.