Colombia defeats DR Congo, England, Ghana play to draw

Colombia defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in their second-round group stage match to advance to the World Cup knockout round. The match took place in Zapopan, Mexico.

Colombia will play in the World Cup playoffs for the first time in eight years. Colombia leads Group K with 6 points, followed by Portugal (4 points), DR Congo (1), and Uzbekistan (0).

In the final round, Colombia will face Portugal, while the DR Congo team will play against Uzbekistan. The matches will take place on the night of June 28, Moscow time.

The Croatian national football team defeated Panama 1-0 in the second-round group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto. Ante Budimir scored in the 54th minute.

England leads Group L with 4 points, while Ghana has the same number of points. Croatia is next with 3 points. Panama (0) is at the bottom of the group, having lost its chance to reach the playoffs.

England and Ghana played to a 0-0 draw in their second-round group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Foxborough.

England and Ghana each have four points. Group L also includes Croatia and Panama, both without points after the first round. Their match will take place on the night of June 24, Moscow time.

In the final round, England will face Panama, while Ghana will face Croatia. The matches will take place on the night of June 28, Moscow time.

Portugal blanked Uzbekistan 5-0 on Tuesday in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The goals of the match, played in Houston, Texas, were scored by striker Cristiano Ronaldo (in the 6th and 39th minutes) and his teammates Nuno Mendes (17th minute) and Rafael Leao (87th minute). Uzbekistan’s Abduvokhid Nematov scored an own goal in the 60th minute of the game.

Portugal now leads Group K with four points, followed by Colombia (three points), DR Congo (one point) and Uzbekistan (zero points). In the third and final group stage matches on June 28 the Portuguese team will play against Colombia and the Uzbekistani team will take on DR Congo.