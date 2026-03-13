Drones attack Citibank branches in UAE, Bahrain

Citibank branches in Dubai (UAE) and Manama (Bahrain) were attacked by unidentified drones, setting them ablaze, Pars Today reports.

Citibank branches in Dubai (UAE) and Manama (Bahrain) were attacked today by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Pars Today, the international news agency and foreign-language broadcaster of the Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reports.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack, the channel reports, noting that Citibank is considered the third-largest American bank by assets.