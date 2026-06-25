Vestnik Kavkaza

EU approves 1-year extension of anti-Russian economic sanctions

EU approves 1-year extension of anti-Russian economic sanctions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Council of the European Union extended the EU restrictive measures for 12 more months, i.e. until July 31, 2027.

The decision followed a political agreement reached at the European Council summit on June 18-19, 2026, where EU leaders agreed to extend the anti-Russian economic sanctions by a year.

Those measures, first imposed in 2014, were considerably expanded in February 2022. They apply to key sectors, including trade, finance, energy and dual-use technologies.

They include a ban on EU import or transshipment of crude oil and certain petroleum products on marine routes from Russia, a ban on transactions with a number of financial institutions and cryptoservice providers in Russia and third countries.

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