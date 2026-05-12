Fidan warns of new Iran escalation posing threat to global economy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he believes both the U.S. and Iran currently show “enough will” to stop the war and reach a lasting settlement, warning that renewed escalation would damage regional stability and the global economy.

According to him, renewed fighting could lead to broader instability and deepen concerns over the global economy and energy security.

“The alternative of the ceasefire is going back to war, which nobody would like to see that scenario again because right now, the entire world economy and energy security is suffering as a result of this war,” Fidan said.

Asked about the risks if diplomacy fails, the minister said different scenarios could produce different consequences, including for energy, border security and refugee flows.

Fidan said everyone hopes to see a negotiated settlement ending the conflict, describing fluctuations in the talks as part of the normal course of diplomacy.