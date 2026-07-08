Georgian Railway sets record in June

Georgian Railway transported a record volume of freight in June, reaching its highest monthly figure in a decade, Deputy Economy Minister Tamar Ioseliani said.

According to Ioseliani, the record figure of 1,361,484 tons was achieved thanks to the development and modernization of the railway infrastructure.

"The results achieved by Georgian Railways over the past year are truly evident. Among the most significant projects are the modernization of the pass section, completed in December 2025, and the resumption of full operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, which significantly strengthens the railway's role in the development of the Middle Corridor",

Ioseliani said.